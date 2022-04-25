General Hospital’s Kirsten Storms and Daughter Harper Turn an Experience Into a Memory They’ll Never ‘Lego’ Of
“If your kid is into Lego’s as much as mine — you will understand.”
General Hospital’s Kirsten Storms (Maxie) and her daughter Harper took a fun trip over the weekend to Legoland California for a little mother/daughter time. The ABC soap star posted a video on her Instagram to recap their day and shared, “Legoland California steals Harper’s heart a little more every time she goes there. This trip was no exception.”
The video, with the song “Everything Is Awesome” by Tegan and Sara (featuring The Lonely Island) playing in the background, highlighted their trip by showcasing different Lego builds from the resort and, of course, adorable shots of Harper having the time of her life, smiling and dancing — and there’s even a pic of Storms, who went on to fill fans in on their adventure, “We were able to go into the Model Builder’s workshop today and it was (wait for it…) awesome. The creations these people build are mind blowing.”
Of the resort, she stated, “One of the coolest theme park experiences I’ve seen (if your kid is into Lego’s as much as mine – you will understand),” then went on to thank their “new favorite Legoland California employee,” Conner, for spending the day with them, “You were the sweetest and your Lego knowledge was beyond impressive. We had a blast!”
And, passing a long a warning before watching the video, Storms shared, “This song’s gonna get stuck inside your head.”
But it’s worth it… We agree, the song is catchy but seeing the smile on Harper’s face just made our hearts melt!
