You and he want the same thing, he reckons. But there’s a very good reason why it may be so hard to get it.

Sometimes all it takes is a little bit of encouragement. So Maurice Benard theorized on April 24 when he spoke with his followers about why longtime General Hospital leading lady Vanessa Marcil had yet to appear as a guest on his mental-health vlog State of Mind.

“I love Vanessa a lot,” he said. “I truly think — and I think you guys should write to her, too — that she’s scared.”

Of what? Of talking with her friend and former castmate? Actually, it’s not so hard to believe, considering how candid guests have tended to be on State of Mind. In recent installments alone, Chad Duell (Michael) has opened up about his split from Young & Restless’ Courtney Hope (Sally), Kirsten Storms (Maxie) has laid bare her mental-health journey, and Tyler Christopher (ex-Nikolas) has held nothing back as he discussed the drinking problem that had so adversely affected his career.

So OK, we might be intimidated to go on, too.

“That’s where I’m at right now with Vanessa,” Benard said. “I love Vanessa, she loves me… I think she’s scared [to be a guest], and I understand if she’s scared.”

There is, after all, no predicting where the conversation might take Sonny and Brenda’s portrayers. “Maybe we could talk about something that she doesn’t want to talk about,” he offered. It could be cathartic, yes. But it could also be awkward or painful.

