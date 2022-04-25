Credit: ABC (4), ABC screenshot

Willow’s “mom” is fighting a losing battle.

The jig is all but up for Harmony. This week on General Hospital, she becomes increasingly frantic about keeping her dark secrets from coming to light just as Alexis and Carly are inching ever closer to finding out what she’s hiding. And make no mistake — the truth is going to come out!

Not only does Carly arrive at Alexis’ house right as Harmony is trying to destroy Neil’s case file — you know, the one that reveals both her motive for his murder and the fact that Nina is Willow’s biological mother — but according to Soap Opera Digest, Alexis decides that it’s time for her duplicitous roommate to pack up and shove off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inga Cadranel (@inga_cadranel)

“Harmony’s secret is about to be exposed,” co-headwriter Dan O’Connor tells the magazine, “and with Carly and Alexis closing in on her, there are going to be fireworks that viewers can’t miss.”

More: General Hospital heading for unthinkable hookup?

Could Harmony go so far as to kill yet again? “When somebody is as desperate as Harmony,” teases O’Connor, “she is not going to go down without a fight.” And we already know that she’s more than willing to fight to the death. Her secret, notes the scribe, is “one that she has been willing to take to her grave — and other people’s graves as well.”

Review soaps’ all-time best and worst mothers in the photo gallery below.