Mr. Mom: General Hospital’s Josh Swickard Shares Adorable Photos From His Stint Flying Solo With His Baby Girl
A daddy’s gotta do what a daddy’s gotta do.
General Hospital’s Josh Swickard (Chase) celebrated the Easter holiday a little differently this year and took daddy-duty to a whole new level. The ABC soap star posted a couple of adorable shots holding his daughter Savannah in a pink dress and shared that they were missing his wife, his little girl’s mama, Lauren, “extra” on Sunday since she was “off producing a movie.”
Lauren was missing Savannah and her hubby as well and sent a special message in the comments to her “sweet, sweet family” filled with love and expressed, “Can’t wait to celebrate all things when I get back!”
Last Easter, on Sunday, April 4, 2021, the family was together and celebrating the birth of their first child, who was born just two days prior. Swickard shared a photo with his wife holding their new baby and introduced Savannah Kaye Swickard to the world. “You have no idea how loved you are,” he stated then gave Lauren props for being “an absolute boss.”
And earlier this month, to celebrate Savannah’s first birthday, we at Soaps.com honored the Swickard’s little one by sharing her life in pictures filled with memorable moments from her first year with her mom and pop. The photographic journey will melt your heart!
