Strangers meet on what appears to be the worst day of their lives.

Before you know it, summer will be here and we have some exciting news pertaining to Hallmark’s annual Summer Nights programming. Former General Hospital star Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) will be teaming up with another of the network’s faves and fellow soap alum Ashley Williams (As the World Turns, Dani), in the new original movie Two Tickets to Paradise. The film, which is being shot on location at the iconic Royal Hawaiian Resort on the island of Oahu in Hawaii, will also feature Dawson’s Creek vet Mary-Margaret Humes.



So, what can viewers expect to go down amid such a romantic backdrop? Two strangers, Hannah Holt (Williams) and Josh Wyatt (Paevey), having both been stood up at the altar, sit down next to each other in the park on what appears to be the worst day in their lives. It turns out that meeting each other is just what they needed and both commit to turning their situations around by taking their honeymoon vacations.

And, as luck would have it, they both land at the same honeymoon resort and keep crossing paths in the tropical paradise. After Josh introduces Hannah to a friend of his from the past, Alice (Humes), who lives on the island, she shares her wisdom with the heartbroken duo. Knowing they can’t fight fate, Hannah and Josh eventually join forces and help learn from one other to enjoy their vacations.

Paevey posted a photo from Hawaii and shared, “Someday, I think I’ll live here.”

It is beautiful, that’s for sure!

Stay tuned for the summer release date, as well as the other new originals coming your way!

