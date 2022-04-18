General Hospital Preview: Sonny Sends a Message That He’s Still the Boss — Plus, Alexis Stumbles Upon the Investigation of a Corpse
Extreme measures are taken in Port Charles.
In the preview for General Hospital for the week of April 18 – 22, someone turns up dead on the docks. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.
Curtis struck a deal with Selina Wu to allow her to use The Savoy for her high-stakes poker games in exchange for information on what Marshall is hiding. Even though he seems to have reservations, it’s too late to back out now. Selina smiles and tells Curtis, “The game hasn’t even started yet!”
On the pier, Alexis stumbles on a crime scene being investigated by Jordan and the PCPD forensics team. It appears a body has been discovered! Later, Carly approaches Harmony and Alexis at the Metro Court and asks if everything is okay? Could the body have been Neil’s brother Brendan, who went over a cliff last week during a struggle with Harmony?
At Kelly’s Joss and Trina look on as Cameron slugs Spencer. We already know that Spencer told Cam that he believed Esme framed Trina and is only staying with her to get the proof. So what did the Cassadine do this time to set Cam off? Speaking of Esme, Ava jokes to Laura if they could get rid of Victor then perhaps he could take Esme with him!
Finally, after Charlie’s was robbed, Sonny realized he had to send a message to any would-be mobsters trying to inch in on his territory. Sonny laughs maniacally at a man bound and gagged in the trunk of a car as his bodyguard Albert shuts the trunk.
Before you go, read our General Hospital spoilers to learn who Drew is giving advice to at Sonny’s gym.
Also, be sure to check out our new soap opera drinking game in the gallery below.
Video: General Hospital/Facebook