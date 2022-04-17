There’s ‘No Greater Love’ Than the One General Hospital’s Eden McCoy Shares With This Handsome Birthday Boy
Could they be any cuter a couple? Don’t bother answering that; it was a rhetorical question, and everybody with eyes knows it.
A picture says a thousand words — or so the saying goes. But all we need is a single one to describe the first of the photos that General Hospital ingenue Eden McCoy shared via Instagram over the weekend: Awww.
In the image, the bunny-eared soap star is sitting pretty on the lap of José San Martín, his arms around her like they were built to fit. “No greater love,” she captioned the sweet shot, adding, “Happy birthday.”
In subsequent shots, the gorgeous couple steal a smooch, and San Martín stands against a city skyline as if challenging us to notice that the angles of the buildings behind him aren’t anywhere near as impressive as his cheekbones. (And really, they aren’t as impressive as his cheekbones; nice try, though, skyscrapers.)
In response, McCoy’s General Hospital castmate Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Spencer) wrote that the post was “so sweet… Happy for you, Eden!” Others chimed in that the twosome were “the cutest,” “incredible” and “puppy and kitty,” which, if it has a meaning, we’ll admit that it eluded us.
She’s a rabbit, ears and all, for Pete’s sake!
