General Hospital’s Tabyana Ali Reflects On Her Trial by Fire as Trina: ‘Oh, Goodness!’
The actress didn’t just get thrown onto the frontburner, she got thrown onto the frontburner with it going full-blast!
Before taking over for Sydney Mikayla as the new Trina on General Hospital, Tabyana Ali did her best to prepare. “I did watch a lot of [the show] and Trina scenes, watched how she interacted with everybody, to get a good feel of the presence she had on screen,” the actress tells Soap Opera Digest. Since her mom and grandmothers and aunts are all longtime fans of the daytime drama, “my family also helped me, filling me in on the storyline.”
But doing one’s homework and taking the test are two very different things. So Ali’s first day on the set “was really nerve-racking,” she says. “I think I put a lot of pressure and a lot of stress on myself.”
Credit: ABC
Adding to that stress had to have been the fact that Trina was (and remains) front and center in a storyline that finds her being framed by vicious Esme. “Walking in, I was like, ‘Oh, goodness, what have I gotten myself into?’” Ali recalls. “Everyone was telling me, ‘This is going to be very fast-paced,’ and I was just praying, ‘I hope I can keep up!’”
Not only has Ali kept up, she’s stepped up, in a remarkably short time making the role of Trina entirely her own. In fact, by year’s end, we have no doubt that’ll be added to our Best & Worst of 2022 photo gallery as one of the year’s most impressive recasts. Speaking of which…
