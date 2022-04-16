GENERAL HOSPITAL - ABC's "General Hospital" stars Avery Kristen Pohl as Esme Prince. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) Credit: ABC

The actress has a good attitude about playing a very, very bad girl.

It seems like only yesterday that the most despised character on General Hospital was Peter August. But the baton has most certainly been passed since his death to Esme Prince — which is a good news/bad news scenario for portrayer Avery Kristen Pohl.

On one hand, the remorseless schemer is making a big impression, which is great. On the other, it gets a whole lotta hate directed the actress’ way online; that ain’t always fun. “I’m not going to lie,” Pohl tells Soap Opera Digest. “There have been a few comments I’ve read that are like, ‘Oh, that one stung a bit.’

“But at the end of the day, my job is to help tell a story and to entertain people, and if people… love to loathe me, then I guess my job is done!”

Credit: ABC screenshot

Though viewers are dying to see Esme pay for the vicious frame job that she’s pulled on poor Trina, they’re also having a blast saddling the villainess with ever more out-there monikers. “I really have enjoyed all the creative names people have come up with on Twitter for Esme,” says Pohl. “Escargot, Escalator. The list goes on… ”

If she had to pick a favorite, it would be a tossup between Etch-a-Sketch and Embarrassment. “I think those are quite hysterical!”

