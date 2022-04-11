General Hospital Preview: The Case Against Trina Is About to Go From Bad to Worse When Jordan Uncovers the Smoking Gun
It’s a week full of drama and conflict in Port Charles.
In the preview for General Hospital for the week of April 11 – 15, fights are breaking out left and right. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.
At Charlie’s, Brando and Sonny double-team a masked criminal as Nina watches in shock. After he’s taken out, Sonny and Brando exchange looks. Brando recently offered to pay back Sonny in any way he could for all of his kindness, and Sonny said he’d take it into consideration. While Brick has taken over some of Jason’s work, Sonny still needs to fill the muscle aspect. Could that be Brando?
At the PCPD, Jordan tells Dante, “This may be the smoking gun that convicts Trina.” What evidence has turned up now? Meanwhile, at Ava’s gallery, Trina asks Spencer how he can stay with Esme after everything she’s done. What will be his answer?
At Wyndemere, Esme lurks in the dark with an ominous look on her face, as if she’s up to no good. Of course, she is! With Ava staying put, Esme’s bound to up her game.
And after they were served with papers from Nina taking them to court for visitation over Wiley, Nina comes face to face with Michael and Willow. She tells them, “I didn’t ask for a fight, but I know how to finish one!”
Video: General Hospital/Facebook