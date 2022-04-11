General Hospital’s Laura Wright Shares Throwback Photos That Will Melt Your Heart: ‘Oh, When They Were Little’
Sweet memories that will last a lifetime.
Life goes by so fast and in no time our little ones grow up to be adults right before our eyes. General Hospital’s Laura Wright (Carly) took some time last week to reflect on some precious moments from the past by sharing a few throwback photos with her son John and daughter Lauren.
The first sweet photo featured Wright with Lauren, who is now 23 years old, cheek to cheek, smiling for the camera. “Oh when they were little,” the ABC soap actress expressed in regards to her “Lala.”
More: Life in pictures, Laura Wright’s daughter Lauren
A few days later she posted two adorable pictures with a very young John, now 21, who she referred to as her “little man.” Though they were both staring off into the distance in the first, the second was enough to melt anyone’s heart as mother and son emulated the other’s smile.
To add to the cuteness, Wright also posted four current shots of her furbaby Kimba, who, if the hashtags give any indication, “wakes up crazy” and is “spoiled rotten.”
With a face like that, who can blame Wright — we would spoil her rotten too!
And we can’t forget about her other love, former castmate Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter). Wright couldn’t get over “these faces” and gave her followers a glimpse of Ramsey and Kimba during a “lazy, perfect Sunday.”
If you would like to see another photo of Wright with her daughter and son, be sure to look through our gallery below filled with various soap stars and their real-life kids.