Kirsten Storms’ ‘Trash Talk’ Reveals Why She’ll Soon Be Rocking a Brace on General Hospital: ‘I Didn’t Say This Was My Brightest Moment’
“If you’re wondering…”
General Hospital viewers may notice Maxie wearing an extra accessory, if you will, in Port Charles, and the character’s portrayer Kirsten Storms gave her fans a heads up as to why. Along with a photo of her wearing a brace, the ABC fave stated, “[A] lesson I learned recently… I will be wearing this brace on the show and I thought some of you might be curious about why I am rocking it.”
Apparently, while taking out the trash, Storms tried to swing a heavy garbage bag up into a dumpster but the momentum that followed made the bag spin into an injury-inducing speed. The drawstrings then got tangled around her fingers, to which she admitted, “Hey, I didn’t say this was my brightest moment,” then explained, “If you’re wondering, yes the trash bag will try to take your fingers into the dumpster as well.”
Her middle finger was hit with the most damage and Storms revealed that her ex-husband and father to their daughter Harper, Days of Our Lives actor Brandon Barash (Jake) said “It was karma for all of the times I’ve flipped him off.” The co-parents went on to joke some more over her mishap as Storms shared, “When I told him that I’ve flipped him off more times in my head, he responded ‘And look what happened to your brain’.” For those who don’t recall, the actress had to take some time off last year due to a brain injury, but continued to joke in response to Barash’s comment, “He might be onto something.”
In the end, we’re glad Storms is going to be okay and hope her finger heals in no time — plus, join us as we send the daytime star a happy birthday today!
