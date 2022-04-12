General Hospital’s Kirsten Storms Shrugs Off Social-Media Haters Unless They Do One Thing: Then ‘I Will Respond Lethally’
The actress has learned to turn the other cheek. In most cases.
“There was a point in my life where I was affected by the negativity” on social media, General Hospital star Kirsten Storms (Maxie) told castmate Maurice Benard (Sonny) during the April 3 edition of State of Mind. But “throughout my journey with my mental health, I’ve come to a different place with that, and it’s more peaceful.” (Read Storms’ candid recounting of her journey here.)
These days, opinions matter to the actress — but only up to a point. “I don’t want to say I don’t care what people think about me, because I do,” she clarified, “but I wanna be remembered as a good and nice person, and that’s it.”
Ideally, Storms’ followers will think of her in a positive way. And if instead they project their negative feelings onto her, she tries to be empathetic. “I never instigate an argument with someone — now,” she said, having learned her lesson. “So if I get a negative comments… my response is always, ‘I hope your day turns around.’”
It’s not good for Storms — or anyone, for that matter — to focus too much of their attention on a nasty remark. “I don’t wanna obsess over the bad thing someone said,” she shared. “The exception for this is if someone talks about my daughter or my parenting, then I will respond lethally.” (Read how Storms and her former husband, Days of Our Lives’ Brandon Barash, coparent so successfully here.)
Before you go, peruse the latest additions to the 2022 General Hospital cast portraits collection in the photo gallery below.
Video: YouTube/State of Mind