General Hospital Preview: Ava Is Stunned When Nikolas Puts His Foot Down Regarding Esme — Plus, [Spoiler] Collapses
While some families come together, others fall apart.
In the preview for General Hospital for the week of April 4 – 8, Finn decides it’s time for Liz’s family to make a plan. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.
Friends, family and colleagues gather for the Deception IPO launch and a celebration of Brando and Sasha’s marriage. Nina tells a smiling Sasha this is just the beginning. Unfortunately, no one realizes that Sasha has turned back to drugs to deal with the pain of losing her son.
Chase, with Brook Lynn by his side, hugs his dad. What brings Gregory back to Port Charles?
More: Josh Swickard celebrates baby girl’s first birthday
At The Savoy, the celebrations continue as Anna, Felicia and Maxie toast one another.
Meanwhile, the question of who is haunting Liz with reminders of Franco remains. Finn sits Liz, Aiden and Jake down to talk, and suggests they need to call in reinforcements. Who does he have in mind?
The promo announcer teases that while some families come together, others fall apart. Michael, Sonny and Carly are featured, as Nina’s impending visitation battle surrounding Wiley, and Sonny’s feelings for Nina, continue to cause problems for their family.
At Wyndemere, Ava is shocked when Nikolas tells his wife that he’s made his decision. How will she react to Esme and Spencer, the duo who terrorized her for months, moving in?
Finally, Curtis is stunned when Aunt Stella collapses again. Could this precipitate her to remember snagging Jordan and Curtis’ divorce papers before they could be mailed and finalized?
Before you go, read our General Hospital spoilers to learn what happens in a tropical location.
With Esme and Spencer causing on-screen drama, be sure to take a look at soap stars and their real-life kids in our gallery below.
Video: General Hospital/Facebook