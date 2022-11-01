Soap-Hopper Lindsay Hartley Reveals Whether Her Daughter With Justin Hartley Is Going to Follow in Their Footsteps
Besides having a busy career as an actress in daytime TV and as an in-demand director in the true-crime landscape, Lindsay Hartley loves being a mom to her 17-year-old daughter, Isabella Justice Hartley. As the daughter of two successful parents in the entertainment industry — dad is This Is Us star Justin Hartley (ex-Adam, The Young and the Restless) — does she want to follow in her parents’ footsteps?
The Romeo + Juliet Killers director has an interesting perspective on Isabella’s career ambitions so far. “She grew up with the sets all around her and she doesn’t see what other people see because it is a part of her life, so she doesn’t have any interest in it,” Lindsay told Soaps.com. And that doesn’t bother her one bit either. “It’s fine by me. I’d rather her be happy, I want her to do whatever she wants,” she added.
For Lindsay, that means encouraging and nurturing the interests Isabella has in her late teens as she goes through the college process. “I’m really empathetic when my child says, ‘I’m thinking about going down this avenue.’ It’s so hard to make these decisions at such a young age, the pressure of ‘what do I want to be when I grow up’ is difficult,” she explained. In the end, the former Passions star wants her daughter to follow her dreams and not feel pressured to pursue her parents’ career path because that is when she will be her “best self.”
She’s also excited to see what road Isabella chooses as she heads off to the next stage of her life — and mom is ready to see her baby bird fly. “I just want her to be her own human and be happy and inspired by her choices — that’s all I care about,” Lindsay summed up. “Go figure out what makes you soar.”
