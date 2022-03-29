Credit: ABC

A photo that will melt your heart.

General Hospital’s Laura Wright (Carly) has sent the cute meter to a whole new level — with just one photo. The soap fave posted two pics of her real-life boyfriend Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter) with their adorable goldendoodle Kimba that was simply captioned, “these faces,” along with a hashtag that described a “lazy, perfect” day.

In the first, both Ramsey and Kimba had on a sweet sleepy face followed by another shot filled with smiles (yes, it looks as though their pup is smiling) and oh, so much love!

Fans quickly jumped in the comments, some to say just how much they miss Ramsey and others with personalized messages of their own. Melanie stated, “Okay, so I know it’s normal for dogs to look like their owners but these two are ridiculously cute!” We couldn’t agree more! And Julie couldn’t help but notice that Wes, without the beard that fans last saw him wearing on the ABC soap as Peter, looked “20 years younger.”

The actress wasn’t the only one showing off her furbaby as of late… fellow castmate Cameron Mathison (Drew) posted a photo with his dog Red and expressed, “This guy makes me smile. Kinda looks like I make him smile too.” And fans will get a kick out of how Red crashed Mathison’s interview with Soaps.com — and how the actor dealt with the precious interruption.

Then there was General Hospital alum Tyler Christopher (ex-Nik), who actually took his new goldendoodle Tanka out to dinner with him.

Keep the dog photos coming because we are here for them all!

And if you want to learn more about Wright and Ramsey’s romance, be sure to check out some of their notable milestones in our photo gallery below.