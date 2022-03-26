General Hospital’s Kirsten Storms Drops Super-Sweet Pics of Days of Our Lives’ Brandon Barash and Harper at Their ‘Daddy/Daughter Dance Pre-Party’
“But those damn charcuterie boards could not have been an original idea.”
Kirsten Storms didn’t caption the first of the photos that she dropped on March 25 “Aww,” she might as well have. It was certainly what we said when we saw the picture of the General Hospital star’s ex-husband, Days of Our Lives‘ Brandon Barash, slipping a corsage on the wrist of their daughter, Harper, 8.
“The Daddy/Daughter Dance pre-party was a success,” wrote the actress, who you well know plays Maxie. “Baby rose corsages? Stop the cuteness.”
Subsequent images laid out a series of mouth-watering treats. “Brandon’s charcuterie boards were a hit blah blah blah,” Storms joked. “I still think he copied something he found after lurking Pinterest in the middle of the night.”
Isn’t that where all good ideas come from?
“Anyway, going to bed right now feeling thankful that Harper has a great group of friends at school and that their parents are just as amazing,” she concluded. “That gift is not lost on me.
“But,” she couldn’t resist adding, “those damn charcuterie boards could not have been an original idea.”
This past December, Jake’s portrayer, with a bit of help from Harper, popped the question to girlfriend Isabella Devoto. (You can watch the proposal in full here.)
