Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

Talk about a blast from the past!

Those who follow All My Children and General Hospital alum Rebecca Budig (Greenlee; ex-Hayden) got a real treat in seeing who she was hanging out with recently. The former daytime star posted a photo from inside the pantry of One Life to Live’s Erin Torpey (now von Watts; Jessica Buchanan) and shared, “This is what happens when you take over your friend’s kitchen and pantry. Utter confusion.”

The Llanview fave gave fans a full shot of the completed project, as well as a few pics of those involved with the transformation, and expressed, “It’s not just organizing… it’s a life shift,” then thanked Budig and other “wonderful, smart” women for taking over “the heart” of her home and for making “it all make so much sense.”

Wow, that pantry is to die for! A couple of their former daytime castmates loved the finished product as well. General Hospital’s Finola Hughes (Anna) thought it was “gorgeous” and All My Children’s Alicia Minshew (Kendall) stated, “Dude amazing! That pantry is as big as my apartment!”

More: Soap actor and wife share exciting news

Budig had a little experience in organizing, having just transformed her own not too long ago. “Nothing makes me happier than opening a closet and knowing where everything is,” she shared, along with a shot of her picture-perfect pantry. “It makes my brain calm.”

No wonder von Watts teamed up with Budig for her project.

More: Former daytime heartthrob’s new Hallmark premiere

The girls have been friends for years. In fact, last month von Watts shared a throwback photo from ABC’s Super Soap Weekend 2001 with her “ride or die” and admitted, “not much has changed.”

It was so nice to see von Watts again. Though she’s been involved in various projects since leaving daytime behind, the former actress married Hamilton von Watts in 2009 and the couple shares two children.

If you want to peek inside the homes of other past and present soap stars, be sure to take a virtual walk through our photo gallery below.