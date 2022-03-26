Credit: ABC

One look is all it takes to see just how much these two love each other.

Anyone who has a pet knows that their love is unconditional and every time they are around us, the love shines through. The same appears when looking at General Hospital’s Cameron Mathison (Drew) and his Doberman Red. The actor shared a photo with his furbaby, taken by his wife Vanessa, and expressed, “This guy makes me smile… Kinda looks like I make him smile too.”

It sure does!

And if you want to see something really cute, you won’t want to miss the video clip below. During Soaps.com’s interview with Mathison, the actor was talking about making the transition back into ABC daytime, after years of playing Ryan on All My Children, when Red started barking in the background. Though he apologized, the dog continued to bark. “Hey Vanessa,” Mathison called out to his wife… but she wasn’t home. “This is awkward.”

However, our very own Kristyn Burtt invited Red to join the interview, to which Mathison then explained that the dog is actually able to enter the room but doesn’t because he has “anxiety or something.” He took the camera along to show Red standing outside the partly opened door then walked back into the room and explained, “This is the way I get him in. This is hopefully going to be cut out of your show and you will edit it out.” He then placed Red’s dog bed inside the room and just like that, Red entered and climbed on top of it.

Apparently, when his bed is in front of him “he feels safe.” Safe enough that Mathison was able to drag the bed — with Red lying down — over to where he was finishing up our interview. And there was no way we were going to edit that out — it was too adorable not to share!

