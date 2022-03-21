Credit: ABC, Howard Wise/JPI

It would be the battle of the century.

When General Hospital‘s Maurice Benard (Sonny) dropped his latest episode of State of Mind with All My Children vet J.R. Martinez (Brot), he celebrated the Dancing With the Stars winner by breaking out some funky moves.

The actor’s co-stars weighed in right away, with Laura Wright (Carly) declaring it “amazing,” and Maura West (Ava) calling him an “adorable dork.”

Benard invited West to dance with him, then stopped himself, adding, “Actually, I think we have danced at a party together.” In fact, he recalled, it was one of his own parties!

“We did,” West replied. “And I danced with your brother, too. Good memories!”

We did! And I danced with your brother, too. Good memories!! — Maura West (@MauraWest) March 19, 2022

Check out Benard’s moves in the clip below. Indeed, they were smooth enough that they didn’t just catch the eyes of his co-stars… but his fellow daytime stars as well! It didn’t take long for The Young and the Restless‘ Eric Braeden to weigh in with plenty of laughter. And that set off the exchange that almost immediately had us plotting to make happen!

“Just for you, Eric,” Benard tweeted to Braeden, who has done more than his share of dancing as he’s taken Tik Tok world by storm with his own moves. “OK, we can let in Stephen A. Smith,” he added of the ESPN journalist and General Hospital fan.

The three sports enthusiasts share a special bond, with Smith even making recurring appearances in Port Charles as mob tech expert Brick. And both Benard and Braeden, he told a delightfully surprised Maria Menounos in the clip below, are two of his best friends.

Braeden wasn’t necessarily against the idea of letting their pal in on the dance fun… but he didn’t think it would go well for the two soap stars.

“He’ll outdance us,” Victor’s portrayer exclaimed. “He’s a young, buck, Maurice!”

He‘ll outdance us! He‘s a young buck, MAURICE — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) March 20, 2022

That was all Benard needed to hear, though, before throwing down the gauntlet.

“Let’s have a dance off,” he tweeted back, reducing his fellow daytime star to laughter once more.

Hahahahahahahaha! — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) March 20, 2022

OK, OK, laughing might be the best response for an idea like this, but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to see it happen! Both daytime actors are masters of social media, so whether it’s virtual or in person, we want to see this! Though watching the two daytime legends face off with Smith in right next to each would be about as amazing as it gets!

This dance battle may be more than a little tongue-in-cheek, but if there’s one thing soap operas thrive off of, it’s arch-enemies duking it out! So while you’re here, we thought we’d round up a gallery of 10 of daytime’s most epic male feuds of all time. Is it any surprise that Sonny and Victor both make the list?