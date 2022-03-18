Credit: Sean Smith/JPI

Let’s hope relief is on the way.

Earlier this month, General Hospital‘s Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) shared that she was suffering from a “painful medical problem.” Though she didn’t get into too many details, she did explain that it involved a cist on a nerve, but it was (hopefully) fixable. Fortunately, she just took to Twitter again to update fans and it looks like she is, indeed, going to get it fixed.

More: Sydney Mikayla says a bittersweet goodbye

Surgery’s always a bit scary, but the actress approached it with a tongue-in-cheek warning.

“Heads up,” she tweeted. “Having a little back thingy surgery next week. I’ll be on Percocet & Oxycontin (I had to look up spelling of both so good sign). Ignore anything I tweet from 3/23/22 to 3/27/22. Thank you.”

Heads up. Having a little back thingy surgery next week. I'll be on Percocet & Oxycontin (I had to look of spelling of both so good sign) Ignore anything I tweet from 3/23/22 to 3/27/22. Thank you. — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) March 18, 2022

Well, this should be one heck of a ride! Of course, as some fans responded, they wouldn’t miss the tweets for all the world! Though when one fan suggested she try something else to manage to the post-op pain, the actress made a crack about the surgery cutting into bone. So, yeah, that, doesn’t sound like the most fun!

Most folks, though, took the time to assure Grahn that she’d get through this just fine and wish her a speedy recovery. Joking about what’s to come is a great way to cope, but surgery is always a bit scary. Her co-star, too, chimed in with well-wishes.

“Get well soon,” Wally Kurth (Ned) tweeted in reply.

🙏get well soon — Wally Kurth (@wallykurth) March 18, 2022

For now, all we can do is wait and hope for the best as we send positive vibes Grahn’s way however we can. The coming week might be a little tough for the actress, but we’re sure she’ll make it through without a glitch.

Before you head out to share some well-wishes, why not take a few minutes to check out a gallery of tumultuous Alexis’ life? If there’s one thing that could distract from surgery pain, it’s the agony of hooking up with a lifetime’s worth of morally questionable men!