A “magical” journey.

On Thursday, March 17, Sydney Mikayla officially exited her General Hospital role, as viewers watched Trina challenge Spencer to cut Esme out of his life. Though the stage is set for an explosive reveal once Tabyana Ali takes over the part, given that Esme framed Trina as the person behind Joss and Cam’s sex tape, Mikayla wanted to wait until her last episode aired to “give a proper goodbye.”

Sharing various photos from the ABC studio, and memorable shots with her co-stars, Mikayla wanted to thank everyone who made her journey “as magical as it was.” She went on to point out individual castmates including William Lipton (Cam) and stated, “I will always miss goofing off on set with you,” as well as Eden McCoy (Josslyn) for never failing to inspire her. As for Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Spencer), she praised, “For this to be your first acting job, I think you’ve got a major career ahead.”

In reflecting on her onscreen enemy Avery Pohl (Esme), Mikayla will always remember her as being “the sweetest and kindest person ever!” And for her TV mom, Brook Kerr, she will never forget her “words of wisdom” and will “take advantage of and be grateful for everything” she taught her.

Maura West’s Ava always had a soft spot for Trina and Mikayla clearly has one for the soap vet. “I will miss you so,” she expressed. “You are a gem, and I’m so grateful to have worked with you.”

She then tagged many of the cast, crew, the writers, producers and creators to pass along her thanks for giving her the opportunity of a lifetime.

“And to the fans,” Mikayla began. “Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for the memes, the fan edits, the cartoons, the fan art, the conspiracy theories… It was an honor to be your Trina. I hope I’ve made you proud.”

She then closed out her post by once again cheering on newcomer Ali, “Go kill it!”

A few days ago, Mikayla cleared out her dressing room and stated, “I took all the pictures off the wall in my dressing room… except this one. Just wanted to leave a little something behind.”

I took all the pictures off the wall in my dressing room….except this one. Just wanted to leave a little something behind. 🙏🏽 #mustardseedfaith #Trina #GH ❤️GH pic.twitter.com/YJhggpXYNM — sydney mikayla (@SydneyMikayla) March 16, 2022

We couldn’t agree more and will miss Mikayla and wish her all the best as she embarks on her college journey! The future will surely be a bright one for the talented actress in wherever the path takes her.

