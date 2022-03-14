Credit: ABC

There’s a first time for everything!

Peter may be dead and everyone in Port Charles is currently trying to get on with their lives, but when Laura Wright (Carly) isn’t working on the ABC soap she’s spending time with her boyfriend Wes Ramsey, who recently exited the villainess role. The couple often shares their many adventures together on social media and this time they spent the weekend at the Indian Wells Masters, an annual tennis tournament in California.

Sitting in the stands, Wright shared a photo with Ramsey then gave her followers a glimpse at the tennis court below, which featured matches involving pros Rafa Nadal and Victoria Azarenka. “My first time at the Indian Wells tennis tournament did not disappoint,” she stated and after all of the festivities she was “so happy and exhausted.”

In another shot, Wright again relayed just how much fun she had during her “first live tennis experience with the handsome fella,” a cute term she always uses when talking about Ramsey.

Wright’s final pic was taken during the last day of their weekend adventure, to which she gave a big shoutout to the Tennis Channel for “hosting” the couple. “We had a blast,” Wright shared, “and met so many amazing people!”

As viewers know, Wright also has fun behind the scenes of General Hospital and recently posted a photo with Kelly Monaco (Sam) and Lisa LoCicero (Olivia) from their axe-throwing scene.

So, the moral of the story is, no matter where she is, fun seems to follow Wright and we’re glad she and Ramsey were able to take some time out to enjoy each other this past weekend!

