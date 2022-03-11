General Hospital’s Lisa LoCicero Shares an Adorable Pic Celebrating a Rite of Passage With Her 6-Year-Old — and More Than a Little ‘Bad Judgement’
There’s so much going on in this photo, we don’t know where to start.
This is a sentence we never thought we’d write (or even think), but 2022 looks to be shaping up to be the Year of the Teeth for General Hospital‘s Lisa LoCicero (Olivia). A couple week’s back, the actress shared a bit of dental drama with a hilariously bonkers trip to the dentist, and now, it seems, it’s her daughter Verity’s turn!
The 6-year-old’s toothy moment, though, came about after an unavoidable part of life — losing one of her baby teeth!
Of course, who would want to avoid it? Those teeth are solid gold. Once they’re out, all you need to do is put them under your pillow at night and wake up to a nice crisp dollar bill (or whatever they’re going for these days) courtesy of the Tooth Fairy.
In LoCicero’s house, though, the Tooth Fairy seems to have gone rogue. Or maybe she’s just trying to speed up the collection process? We can’t tell if what happened was brilliant or reckless. LoCicero, though certainly seemed to have her own feelings of it!
“What tooth fairies with bad judgement are bringing these days,” she tweeted, adding “(She cuts her own hair too…)”
That straight faced emoji said it all. And breathe in… and out.
What tooth fairies with bad judgement are bringing these days… (she cuts her own hair too..)😑 pic.twitter.com/bSokpbSsDX
— lisa locicero (@lisalocicerogh) March 11, 2022
Okay, cutting your own hair isn’t as much a rite of passage as losing your baby teeth, but we’re willing to be that if we took a poll of how many people tried chopping their own bangs off as a kid, there would be a whole lot of hands going up.
Still, the combination made for one ridiculously cute photo!
