General Hospital Alum’s First Photos of Her Newborn Baby Girl Will Steal Your Heart
“You have introduced me to my favorite version of myself.”
Soaps.com sends General Hospital alum Briana Nicole Henry (ex-Jordan) and her husband Kris Bowers our best wishes on the birth of her first child. On Tuesday, March 8, she shared two photos, one of her baby bump and the other of her little girl, and announced that she’d given birth to baby Coda on Monday, February 28. “Thank you for making us a family,” she expressed, along with a passage from writer, actress and model Yrsa Daley-Ward.
In another post, accompanied by two more sweet photos, Henry had a message for her baby girl, “You have introduced me to my favorite version of myself. Thanks for making the journey here with me little one. Welcome my Coda, I love you endlessly.”
She went on to thank her husband for “reminding me of my power throughout this entire process. I love you,” and simply stated, “Lucky us.” Again she included another sentiment by Daley-Ward that started off with, “Now, what better mirror than a daughter?”
Back in November of last year, the actress first revealed her pregnancy and admitted, “I have been so hesitant about sharing this for a myriad of reasons. I think mostly because I’m still processing all this change, this new evolution of myself.”
And in January, to mark her 30th birthday, she shared an intimate pregnancy photo and reflected, “Who would have thought this is what 30 would look like. What a heartbreaking, thrilling and breathtaking life it’s been so far.”
Again, we send the family our biggest congrats!
