Credit: ABC

“My heart is happy,” tweeted the Emmy winner.

No one needs to tell Laura Wright that sometimes the little things in life can have a big impact. She just discovered, or perhaps rediscovered, that for herself. “I just started The West Wing,” she tweeted on March 9. “My heart is happy.”

For anybody who might have been living under a rock for the last few decades, The West Wing was Aaron Sorkin’s NBC hit that followed the triumphs and tragedies of Martin Sheen’s President Josiah Bartlet and his staff. Over the course of its 1999-2006 run, the show racked up an impressive 26 Emmy wins, including four in a row for Outstanding Drama Series.

More: Departing star’s message to her recast

In other words, it’s not just good, it’s really good.

Credit: NBC/Courtesy of the Everett Collection

Wright, who as you well know plays Carly on General Hospital, can now attest to that fact for herself. Somehow having missed The West Wing the first time around, “I feel like I’m 28 years old again,” she marveled. “Can’t believe I’ve never seen it.”

I just started The West Wing — my heart is happy. I feel like I’m 28 yrs old again- can’t believe I’ve never seen it — Laura Wright (@lldubs) March 9, 2022

No doubt, the actress is glad to have some good TV with which to relax at the end of a hard day at the office. In recent months, Carly’s life has gone from bad (husband Sonny’s dead) to worse (he’s not dead, but he’s caught “feelings” for another woman)!

While you’re here, check out the below photo gallery, a brand-spanking-new countdown of soaps’ biggest lies of all time. You might find it, ahem, truly eye-opening.