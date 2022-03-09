Exiting General Hospital Actress Sends a Message to Her Replacement — and So Do Fans
Encouragement and support received from all around.
Last week, word came in that Sydney Mikayla planned to leave her role as Port Charles’ Trina and General Hospital behind in order to focus on college. It was then revealed that the ABC soap had recast the part with Tabyana Ali.
Mikayla quickly sent her replacement some encouragement and support and tweeted, “Tabyana Ali, you got this.”
Fans jumped in to not only wish Mikayla all the best in her future but to welcome the daytime newcomer — and one even had some great advice for Ali.
Rachel Foley shared how sad she was to see Mikayla go but said, “You are such a shining star and you will continue to shine bright wherever you go” then wished her the “best of luck!” While Angela agreed with Trina’s most recent portrayer, “You definitely got this Tabyana” and noted what a “class act” Mikayla is.
Tori O’Leary, who is a big Sprina fan, sent her congrats as well to the new actress and said, “Can’t wait to see your scenes with Nicholas.” And A Girl has a President assured Mikayla that she’s “leaving her [Ali with] a huge fan base that will cheer her on” and thanked her for “making us fall in love with Trina and Sprina!”
And of her new role, Ali expressed, “I’m so grateful to have this opportunity! Thank y’all for the warm welcoming. I’m so happy to be in this position.”
Again, fans were eager to welcome her and Dee shared a very important piece of advice, “Just know you’ll read some brutal stuff on here. Don’t take it personally. We know you’re doing your job, following a script. So if we rift on Trina, it’s the character, not you.”
That’s the greatest advice ever! We too wish both ladies the very best of luck and we can’t wait to see how Ali makes the character her own.
