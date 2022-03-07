Credit: ABC

The reports of her demise are greatly exaggerated.

It seems that over the weekend, a firestorm began brewing on social media with the news that Finola Hughes (and Anna) would be exiting General Hospital. And that was enough to catch Hughes off-guard — mainly, it seems, because it was less news and more wild speculation!

Eventually, a fan brought the rumor straight to the actress herself, along with a slew of questions, tweeting that “If the rumors of Finola Hughes are true and she is leaving — which I believe are false — will we see an Anna and Robert pairing again? If Anna leaves, I hope it is scripted that she moves to CA, closer to Robin.”

He tagged both Hughes and Robert’s portrayer, Tristan Rogers, hoping, no doubt, that one of them would provide answers. And one of them did, in what’s really the only way she could have: “Wha… ?”

😳 wha..? RT @jimmiethebull: If the rumors of @finolahughes are true and she is leaving which i believe are false (if false) will we see a Anna and Robert @tristanrogers pairing again? 👍 if Anna leaves i hope it is scripted that she moves to CA closer to Robin @whitewatercrew — Finola Hughes (@finolahughes) March 7, 2022

The response seemed to be enough to calm down most fans, though some still worried.

As Em wrote in response, “That’s too much to unpack in one tweet, but I’ll take your response as a no.”

That’s too much to unpack in one tweet, but I’ll take your response as a no. pic.twitter.com/MQqwUXn7o4 — Em ✨ (@emmanem_93) March 7, 2022

Another viewer tried explaining what happened to the clearly confused actress. (It’s not every day you learn of your supposed firing through the Twitter-mill!)

“This is all over the Internet this weekend,” Donna wrote. “My understanding is that some upcoming episode summary mentions Anna leaving Port Charles for something, and it has snowballed from there.”

Which, well, makes a certain amount of sense. There’s usually a grain of truth buried in these rumors that takes on a life of its own.

Yes, this is all over the Internet this weekend. My understanding is that some upcoming episode summary mentions Anna leaving Port Charles for something and it has snowballed from there. — Donna (@donnainmd) March 7, 2022

Another fan, Julie Winters, suggested that maybe folks should ease up on posting and spreading unfounded rumors, but, “On the other hand, I’m glad he tagged you so you could debunk it.”

On the one hand, maybe folks shouldn’t post rumors when there’s no indication why they would have heard them or where they came from. On the other hand, I’m glad he tagged you so you could debunk it. But yeesh. — Julie Winters (@JulieAnto1) March 7, 2022

But really, this was the gif that said it all.

If the actress’ own reaction wasn’t enough, there is no indication that Hughes is packing her bags and heading out of Port Charles anytime soon! So, everyone can take a deep breath, calm down and enjoy plenty more Anna Devane to come. And if that doesn’t work, maybe it’ll help to reset after that scare by revisiting the actress’ greatest hits with a gallery not just of her time as Anna, but also as her twin sister, Alex!