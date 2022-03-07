General Hospital Alum Bryan Craig Lets Fans Know With a Single Photo That Yep, It’s ‘Time to Worry Everyone Again’
There’s nothing like riding on the open road.
It looks as though General Hospital alum Bryan Craig (ex-Morgan) has a new toy to play with. The fan fave shared a photo on Instagram over the weekend saddled up on a steel horse — a new Harley Davidson motorcycle.
“Time to worry everyone again,” he stated, as many fans rushed to the comments to either voice their worry or send congrats.
While riding a motorcycle, which many consider very dangerous, does take a certain skill set, anyone who has owned one, especially a Harley, knows there’s nothing like jumping on the back of your bike and being one with the open road.
Craig isn’t the only former General Hospital actor who owns a motorcycle. Last year, Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) talked about being “back home for 24 hours” then spent six hours “riding through the heat to go see pops.” As any motorcycle enthusiast would say, “Good to be back on my bike again.”
While it isn’t likely that you will catch a glimpse of Craig riding his bike, fans will be able to see him in the new season of Freeform’s Good Trouble, which is a spinoff of The Fosters and premieres on Wednesday, March 9. Back in February, we reported that he had landed the role of Joaquin, so be sure to keep an eye out for him during the fourth season.
