Could this adorable photo be a clue that Hayden is returning to Port Charles?

General Hospital alum Rebecca Budig, who was last seen playing Hayden Barnes in November 2019, shared a photo on Instagram that is sure to bring joy to the hearts of the show’s fans. She simply captioned it, “Had a sweet little visitor today,” and tagged her former co-star Jophielle Love in it.

Love currently plays Hayden and Hamilton Finn’s daughter Violet on the show. The little actress, who has held the role since 2019, steals absolutely every scene she is in. Budig not only tagged Love’s Instagram account but the official General Hospital account as well. Could that mean something?

Budig’s former All My Children co-star and on-screen love interest Cameron Mathison, who currently plays Drew Cain on General Hospital, simply commented with a stream of heart emojis. This led to several fans hoping to see a reunion of their All My Children characters Greenlee Smythe and Ryan Lavery. “I need them to reunite on General Hospital pronto!” one fan responded.



Could former All My Children castmates reunite on General Hospital?

Another fan added, “I would love to see you come back to Finn and Violet.” Many viewers have long been waiting for Budig to bring Hayden back to the show. Her character was chased out of town by Nikolas Cassadine, who convinced her that she was in grave danger from his Uncle Valentin.

Another fan theorized, “Oh my gosh, it’s Hayden that’s terrorizing Elizabeth.” Indeed we have already speculated that Elizabeth’s stalker leaving reminders of Franco could very well be her sister Hayden, but it could also be several other suspects.

Last summer Drew resurfaced and was being held captive in Victor Cassadine’s dungeon. In the same prison was a mysterious screaming female in a nearby cell who many speculated could be Hayden. Around the same time, Hayden’s mother Naomi Dreyfus returned to town and seemed to know where Hayden was. Tragically, she soon ended up murdered, which was arranged by Victor. Fans were hopeful Hayden was returning back then, but last December, Budig addressed her status with General Hospital and revealed that she hadn’t been asked to return at the time.

Let us know in the comments if you’d welcome Hayden’s return, and if you agree she could be haunting her sister. And before you go, check out our photo gallery of reasons Hayden should return to Port Charles.