Credit: ABC

Actresses have a little fun behind the scenes.

Three General Hospital leading ladies posed behind the scenes following the airing of the Tuesday, March 1, episode. The ABC soap shared a couple of photos of Lisa LoCicero (Olivia), Kelly Monaco (Sam) and Laura Wright (Carly) on set, each holding an axe in front of Port Charles’ Throwing Club and stated, “What’s a little hatchet throwing between friends?”

Fans tagged the actresses as well with their own posts on social media. Ned and Olivia fans got a retweet from Wright for their photo collage, which stated, “Olivia, Sam and Carly’s girls night out looked like a blast.”

And Britt did as well after sharing, “Say what you want about Sam, Liv and Carly being friends but these scenes were really fun. General Hospital needs more female friendship scenes like this.”

Say what you want about Sam,Liv&Carly being friends but these scenes were really fun. GH Needs more female friendship scenes like this👍#GH @lisalocicerogh @kellymonaco1 @lldubs pic.twitter.com/MYsa06qg6m — Britt (@Brittbabi28) March 1, 2022

We agree and also were excited to see that Wright got together with some of her other castmates — outside of the studio — for a little General Hospital Pickleball!” Along with boyfriend Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter), she was joined by Cameron Mathison (Drew), Cynthia Watros (Nina) and Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) for the fun outing.

And even though Watros’ Port Charles character is Carly’s sworn enemy, even more so now after finding her in bed with Sonny, in the past Wright has made it clear that she adores her castmate, as well as Maura West (Ava).

