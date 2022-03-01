John Paschal/JPI

“You are a man of purpose and determined to make a change, for that I am proud to be your wife.”

General Hospital fans, please join us in wishing Maurice Benard (Sonny) a very happy birthday today! As an added bonus — for us — his wife Paula decided to take over his Instagram page to let her hubby know just how much she loves him.

“I can’t help falling in love with you,” Paula began. “Happy 59th, honey!” To honor his special day, she posted a video, featuring the Elvis Presley hit “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” filled with numerous photos of Benard — most were from the days of old with a few family shots thrown in.

“Here are a few fun photos to show people what I fell for in the early days,” she shared. “Then just a few more of what I am so proud of.” She went on to express how he is “a man of purpose and determined to make a change” and “for that” she is “proud to be” his wife.

Paula closed out the tribute with a promise, “And I will always be by your side and stand behind you always,” then joked, “Hope you don’t mind me taking over your Instagram today… Mine just isn’t as cool as yours.”

Again, we send the ABC soap vet our very best on his special day!

Now that Paula has given us a peek into the man she’s been married to for almost 32 years, we invite readers to help celebrate Benard’s birthday by looking back on his Port Charles character… from made man to ladies’ man to family man — and everything in between!