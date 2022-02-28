General Hospital’s Kirsten Storms Shares How She Spent a ‘Little Quality Time With My Mini’ — and a Peek at the Work of Heart That Came From Their Mother/Daughter Day
ABC
Harper had herself a “brush” with greatness.
Move over, Picasso. On February 27, Kirsten Storms shared a sweet photo of daughter Harper having herself a grand ol’ time at Color Me Mine. The occasion was “a little quality time with my mini,” explained the actress. And the result? “The cutest pastel turtle I’ve ever seen.”
View this post on Instagram
Us, too. Of course, it’s hardly a surprise that the little girl is a young Renaissance woman. Posts from the General Hospital star and former husband Brandon Barash (Jake, Days of Our Lives) have let us know that Harper is a kid of many and varied interests, from fashion to art to karate. (We gathered a bunch of them to tell her life in photos here.)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
What’s more, Harper is growing up to be as kind as she is talented. “She’s a great listener and will always ask her dad or me, ‘How are you doing?’ when she’s on the phone with one of us,” Mom marveled on Harper’s eighth birthday. “If you’ve ever spoken on the phone with a kid her age, then you know that’s rare. She truly cares about how the people she loves are feeling. Like, deeply cares.
“She’s an animal lover, and I’m convinced every single one she comes into contact with can sense it,” added Maxie’s portrayer. “It’s like they’re drawn to her.”
View this post on Instagram
We don’t have anything as adorable as Harper’s pastel turtle to show you, but if you click below, you might still get a smile from the latest General Hospital cast portraits.