Fan reaction to the hunk’s shirtless selfie can best be summed up in the same two words dricagtriple7 used: “Good Lawd!”

Clearly, Chad Duell hasn’t just been hitting the gym, he’s been hitting it hard. On February 26, he shared a photo of himself sans shirt that revealed just how buff he had gotten.

“It’s all lighting,” he joked. “Seriously, though… trying hard to put my health and wellness on a much bigger pedestal in my life.

“Getting there,” he added, “slowly but surely.”

Mind you, the reaction that the General Hospital leading man got to his pic suggested that he didn’t need to get anywhere, he had already arrived, thank you very much. After castmate Cameron Mathsion (Drew) responded with a series of heart-eyed emoji, Duell cracked, “Calm yourself, Cameron.”

Josh Swickard (Chase) dropped a heart emoji on Duell, prompting Maurice Benard (Sonny) to observe, “Seems like Josh is a big fan.” For her part, Inga Cadranel (Harmony) teased, “You should start working out.”

The photo made an even bigger impression on fans of the soap and Michael in particular. “Dammmn!” exclaimed shirsof1005. “Michael needs more shirtless scenes.” And iamwhereibelong had to admit, “I am old enough to be your mom, but… oh my!”

