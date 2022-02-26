ABC

A little downtime always does the body and soul a bit of good.

It may have been a crazy, drama-filled time in Port Charles over the last few days, for Carly, yes, with her impending divorce, but especially for Peter and those he’s taunted for what seemed like a lifetime. However, for real-life loves Wes Ramsey and Laura Wright things were anything but.

The ABC soap actress shared numerous pictures with her “handsome fella,” along with family and friends. She documented their trip to Santa Barbara and posted photo updates on social media that started out with “morning hikes” and “glamping” at El Capitan Canyon. “I just love life with this handsome fella.”

The next shot of the couple “playing in Santa Barbara” got the attention of fellow castmate Cameron Mathison (Drew), who sent a series of heart emojis their way.

And to wrap up the festivities, Wright expressed, “So much fun squeezed into three days! Til next time.” Fans got to see some highlights from the trip, which included hiking as well as wine tasting and began with a sweet photo of the sun beaming down on the couple, followed by group shots with family and friends and ending with Wright and Ramsey amid a beautiful backdrop of rolling hills.

However, Wright had one more photo to share — a big reunion of sorts with their precious pup Kimba that was simply captioned, “Reunited.”

