Her Port Charles character, Harmony, may currently be having issues producing proof that Willow, who believes she’s her mother, was born in the United States, but General Hospital’s Inga Cadranel can surely prove her citizenship — and did so with a lovely photo from the memorable moment. On Tuesday, February 22, the actress stood outside the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services agency, holding her proof of citizenship and an American flag, and revealed, “Today I became a U.S citizen!”
Katelyn MacMullen, who plays her on-screen daughter, gave her the first shoutout, “Congrats,” as fellow castmates chimed in. Johnny Wactor (Brando) announced, “We added a good one today then,” while Cameron Mathison (Drew) added, “Wow! Congratulations.” Even Coby Ryan McLaughlin, whose Port Charles character Shiloh once held Harmony under his spell, shared, “Congrats lovely!”
Cadranel, who hailed from Canada, isn’t the first daytime star to become a U.S. citizen. In fact, earlier this month Sofia Mattsson (Sasha) shared a photo from her swearing-in ceremony and stated, “So honored and proud to have become a US Citizen today” and went further to explain her gratitude for the country and for “all the opportunities I’ve been given and for helping me make my dreams come true!”
Now that Cadranel is officially here to stay, if you will, her character is going to have her work cut out as the drama begins to unfold surrounding Willow’s paternity. Last week, Harmony confessed to Alexis that she wasn’t Willow’s biological mother and that her real mother, a woman named Joan, left her at commune where Harmony and her husband Douglas were staying in Colorado.
While Harmony has been redeemed in the eyes of Alexis, it might not be the case for Willow when she learns the truth. Look back at 10 other General Hospital characters that have been redeemed over the years in our photo gallery below.