ABC screenshot

A missing-persons search for an up-and-coming actress ends in tragedy.

Lindsey Pearlman, a Chicago native, was found dead in Hollywood on February 18. She was only 43. Pearlman was known for her roles as Karen on the streaming serial Vicious, as Martha on BET’s The Ms. Pat Show and as Joy Fletcher on Chicago Justice. She also had parts on Selena: The Series, American Housewife, Empire and General Hospital.

In January of 2020, the late actress made two appearances on the ABC soap as bartender Margaret “Maggie” McMorris. The pivotal episodes involved Cyrus Renault’s assault on Port Charles and Sonny’s family. The attacks left Carly trapped in a warehouse where Brando came to her rescue, while Laura was shot as a gunman aimed at Michael. In New York City, Jason and Sonny had brought Sonny’s ailing father Mike to a bar he used to hang out at back in the day to try and jog his memory. Sonny was hoping to get Mike into a new Alzheimer’s medical trial. While at the bar, Mike was flirting with Maggie when Cyrus’ men opened fire on the place and one took Maggie hostage. (See below.)

Pearlman was reported missing on February 16 by friends and family when she failed to return home. She was last seen on February 13. Tragically, on February 18, police received a tip that a body had been discovered near Runyon Canyon Park, a popular hiking and dog-walking spot in the Hollywood Hills. The body was later identified as Pearlman. No additional details have been released as the cause of death is currently under investigation. Pearlman’s cousin Savannah confirmed her death on Twitter, as did her husband Vance Smith on his now-private Instagram account.

UPDATE: I’m deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late. I have no other information about the location or circumstance. Lindsey was a fierce animal advocate and a talented actress. Please consider a donation to @SanteDOr in her honor. — Savannah Pearlman (@Savannah__P) February 18, 2022

Pearlman was a graduate of The Second City Conservatory in Chicago and recipient of the prestigious Joseph Jefferson Award for her work in the play Never the Bridesmaid. In addition to her work as an actor and comedian, she was an activist for human and animal rights. Her cousin requested donations be made in her honor to Santé D’Or, a volunteer-driven animal rescue and adoption center serving the Los Angeles community with a focus on a holistic approach to pet care.

Our thoughts are with Pearlman’s friends and family at this time.

Take a look below at a gallery of other soap opera actors we lost last year.

Video: ABC7/General Hospital