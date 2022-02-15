General Hospital’s Nicholas Alexander Chavez Sends a Heartfelt Valentine to the Beautiful ‘Nerd’ With Whom He Shares ‘Açaí Bowls and Exhausting Hikes’
“You make me very happy.”
Love wasn’t just in the air on February 14, it was also all over the internet. On Instagram, for instance, General Hospital standout Nicholas Alexander Chavez sent an endearing “happy Valentine’s Day, nerd” message to Callie Morken.
With good reason, it soon became clear. She turns him into a whole heart-melting mess of adorkable! “You make me very happy, and I can’t say enough about how lucky I am to be in your life and have you in mine,” wrote Spencer’s portrayer, one of 2021’s best recasts. “Thanks for being all you are.
“Looking forward,” he added, “to many more açaí bowls and exhausting hikes with you, Cals.”
In response, Morken zapped a “happy Valentine’s Day, darling” message right back to her honey. “Thanks for being a consistent source of happiness and light in my life!” she wrote. “I’m so grateful to have you by my side and am excited to explore more of life with you.”
As if all that wasn't sweet enough — and let's be real, it was — the couple both shared uber-romantic photos from their real-life relationship.