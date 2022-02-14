Jill Johnson/JPI

That box of chocolates we may or may not have already half-eaten isn’t as sweet as this.

Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey continue to epitomize #relationshipgoals. On Valentine’s Day, the General Hospital castmates and real-life couple Instagrammed one another to celebrate their love.

Carly’s portrayer expressed how grateful she was to have her “handsome fella” in her life by sharing a series of photos of them doing what we’ve always thought they do best: have a grand old time, especially in each other’s company.

Peter’s portrayer dropped a bunch of pics, too — one with their fur baby Kimba back when she really was a baby! — and issued a thoughtful reminder that “it’s up to us” to keep romance alive.

“To my special Valentine,” he began, “you don’t just keep the spark alive, you are the spark.

“Here’s to many more lifetimes of laughter and light,” he added, “side by side.”

Wright and Ramsey, who’ll celebrate their fifth anniversary together next month, first met when they were both appearing on Guiding Light. He was Olivia’s brother Sam, you may recall. She was stripper-turned-literal princess Cassie and the sister of the infamous Reva Shayne.

While you’re here loving vicariously through Wright and Ramsey’s relationship, indulge a little further, why don’t you, by checking out the photo-filled timeline below, a romantic recounting of their real love story.