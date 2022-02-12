General Hospital’s Sofia Mattsson Makes It Official — and She’s ‘So Honored and Proud’
The Swedish-born actress has become an American citizen.
It doesn’t get more all-American than this: On February 11, Sofia Mattsson shared that she was “so honored and proud to have become a US citizen today!”
The native of Sweden has been working in the country for years, appearing on series such as Two and a Half Men, NCIS and, of course, General Hospital, where she’s played Sasha since 2018. On this momentous occasion, she Instagrammed that “I’m so grateful to this country for all the opportunities I’ve been given and for helping me make my dreams come true!”
In response, Mattsson was welcomed with open arms. The “USA is lucky to have you,” wrote James Patrick Stuart (Valentin). And on-screen love interest Johnny Wactor (Brando) and castmate Cassandra James (Terry), along with Courtney Hope (Sally, The Young and the Restless) and Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin, The Bold and the Beautiful), offered their congratulations.
Mattsson has actually had a whole lot to celebrate recently. It was just this past summer that she and husband Thomas Payton welcomed into the world their first child, a son. And the actress absolutely rocked the crushing General Hospital story in which Sasha and Brando lost their baby, Liam.
