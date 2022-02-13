General Hospital’s Jon Lindstrom Makes a Corinthos Connection in the Last Place He Ever Expected
Jill Johnson/JPI
You just never know where you’ll come across a daytime fan.
General Hospital’s Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/Ryan) has been shooting scenes for a new movie on the East Coast this past week and while wrapping up and making his way to head back home, he had a fun fan encounter with someone on the set. The ABC soap star shared a photo with the fan, who also happened to be a set dresser on the shoot and was wearing a Corinthos Coffee baseball shirt.
“As I’m leaving the set on the east coast yesterday I hear a voice behind me, ‘I didn’t know you were in this,’” Lindstrom explained. “I turn and she points to her shirt. She’s a set dresser on this shoot.”
Not only was she a General Hospital fan but one of his as well. “I love Kevin! Ryan not so much,” she told Lindstrom, who shared, “One of life’s happy accidents.”
It’s so neat when fan encounters take place like this!
Lindstrom first teased news of his mysterious project last Tuesday as he waited to board his flight, “As the sun rises behind me, I think: This is one damn early flight. East Coast bound,” along with the hashtag “secret show.”
A couple days later he posted a photo from the studio and announced, “Today I am working with an Oscar winner.”
Hmm… Intriguing! Stay tuned for more details as they are released