There’s nothing like a red sports car to brighten up your life — and driveway.

As kids, we all have dreams of owning one thing or another when we get older and sometimes those dreams come true, as one did for General Hospital’s Dominic Zamprogna (Dante). The ABC fave let fans in on his exciting new purchase — a bright red sports car!

“From my wall as a kid to the driveway,” he shared, along with two photos of the car, and admitted, “in time for pre mid current kid life crisis.” But dad wasn’t about to exclude his kiddos from the excitement and allowed two of his daughters to pose on the front bumper of this new toy.

Castmate Johnny Wactor (Brando) wanted a chance to get up close with the car and commented under the post, “Bring that puppy to work and let me take her for a spin,” as Zamprogna’s onscreen mom Lisa LoCicero (Olivia) sent her congratulations through a series of emojis. And even General Hospital alum Erik Valdez (ex-Trey) sent the actor a message, “Amazing! Congrats!”

However, one other comment caught our eye and left us laughing — because, you know, a lot of us can relate and would agree. “Congratulations,” dcarter708 stated. “I had John Stamos [ex-Blackie] on my wall. Can I have him delivered to my driveway?” Too funny!

Now, if only the soap would set Dante up with some hot wheels things would be a little brighter in Port Charles. Speaking of which, take a moment to look back on Dante’s life throughout the years — from undercover cop to husband to father.