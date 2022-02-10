ABC/Courtesy of the Everett Collection, Jill Johnson/JPI (2)

They’re just as cute today as they were 45 years ago.

Every time there’s a special occasion, whether it’s Christmas, a birthday or an anniversary, there’s always that one friend whose card arrives in the mail a few days late. In the case of Genie Francis’ 45th anniversary on General Hospital, we’re that friend. OK, to be fair, we did offer up an anniversary tribute the day of, but this is the piece that contains the well-wishes — including one sepia drenched flashback you don’t want to miss!

The show itself started the morning of Francis’ anniversary off with a glowing post congratulating her on her anniversary. The actress’ husband, Jonathan Frakes, had to share the tweet, of course, along with his love for “My favorite actor and my favorite wife!” Granted, she’s been his only wife, but that just makes the sentiment all the sweeter!

My favorite actor and my favorite wife!

Congratulations @GenieFrancis https://t.co/JtrJc6FV1T — Jonathan Frakes (@jonathansfrakes) February 9, 2022

Then again, after seeing this next tweet, Laura’s portrayer might want to keep an eye on her hubby…

“Cheers to my sweet friend, Genie Francis, on her magnificent 45th General Hospital anniversary,” Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) tweeted, “and for letting me lust after her husband. Love you both!”

OK, Grahn was clearly joking, and Francis had no problem laughing along with her friend and responding with her own “Love u, Nancy.”

Love u, Nancy ❤️ — Genie Francis (@GenieFrancis) February 8, 2022

Things got downright adorable, though, when we moved on from the real-life love of Francis’ life to Laura’s first love on General Hospital.

“Congrats to Genie Francis on 45 years,” Kin Shriner (Scotty) tweeted. “I did teach her to roller skate!”

And the photo that followed of a very young Francis, joyful smile on her face, roller skates on her feet and hand in hand with Shriner as he taught her the basics was just so adorable and innocent, our hearts just about burst.

“Such happy memories,” Francis exclaimed in response before musing that Shriner’s anniversary was right behind hers. And she’s not too far off! They both started airing in 1977, with Scotty popping up in August, just six months after Francis’ Laura.

Such happy memories! Thanks Kin, aren’t u right behind me? What month did u start? — Genie Francis (@GenieFrancis) February 8, 2022

The warm well-wishes came all the way from the top, with General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini sharing a photo from the actress’ on-set party and tweeting that “Port Charles would not be the same without her or the legacy of Laura Collins.”

And that is something every last fan of the show can agree on.

Please join me in wishing the indelible, ⁦@DaytimeEmmys⁩ Award Winner, ⁦@GenieFrancis⁩ a Happy 45th Anniversary. Port Charles would not be the same without her or the legacy of Laura Collins. ⁦@GeneralHospital⁩ #GH #HappyAnniversary pic.twitter.com/Qjh3mavyZK — Frank Valentini (@valentinifrank) February 8, 2022

In the end, Francis wrapped up the celebrations nicely with her response.

“It doesn’t feel like forty-five years,” Francis responded. “Hard to believe. I am truly blessed.”

As Maurice Benard (Sonny) agreed, the actress is, indeed, blessed. And she’s right. It doesn’t feel like forty-five years. Granted, time has felt all kinds of out of whack for the last couple years, but it still seems like just yesterday that Laura was a fresh-faced kid, going on adventures and learning to roller skate. Some things, we guess, are just timeless.

Yes you are blessed 😇 — Maurice Benard (@MauriceBenard) February 8, 2022

Before you head out to wish the actress a (belated) happy anniversary, why not take a few minutes to revisit her alter ego's greatest hits, with our General Hospital gallery covering Laura's life from her wild beginnings to her current Wonder Woman ways.