General Hospital’s Bryan Craig Scores an Intriguing New Role
ABC
The actor will be back on screen next month.
Good Trouble is no longer just what Bryan Craig got into during his 2013-16 stint as troubled Morgan Corinthos on General Hospital. Now it’s also the name of the Freeform series whose cast he’s joining for Season 4.
When the spinoff of The Fosters returns on Wednesday, March 9, the two-time Daytime Emmy winner will be playing Joaquin, a journalist whose past is a mystery you just know is gonna get solved! (That’s him turning on the charm in his first photo in the role below.)
Since leaving the ABC soap, Craig has made a couple of movies (American Fighter, Women Is Losers) and landed a regular role on the short-lived primetime sudser Grand Hotel. But he’d never closed the door on daytime. In 2020, he tagged General Hospital, The Young and the Restless, The Bold ad the Beautiful and Days of Our Lives in a tweet announcing that “I’m ready to work and up for grabs, so who’s it gonna be?”
None of them, it turned out. So what say you, General Hospital fans? Will you tune in to Good Trouble to catch Craig in action? Before you bop along to read another story, check out the below photo gallery of stars who left soapdom, made it in other genres, then came home to daytime.