General Hospital Preview: It’s a Race to Stop Peter Once and for All — But Who Will Be the One to Do It?
ABC screenshot
The bad guys keep on winning.
In the preview for General Hospital for the week of February 7 – 11, Peter appears to escape facing the consequences of his actions once again. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.
This week the stakes are higher than ever, as relationships and even lives are on the line. After learning Carly was potentially thinking of standing Sonny up on The Haunted Star, Nina raced to be there for him. Carly, however, was detained from going to meet Sonny upon learning Dante was taken to the hospital after Peter’s escape during his transport to Pentonville.
When Chase got the news of Peter’s escape it was too late, and he and Brook Lynn discovered the villain had already slipped in and kidnapped Bailey! Brook Lynn is forced to call Maxie and give her the news she has been fearing could happen. Robert meanwhile tells Anna that it seems like the bad guy is winning. However, at least one person’s plans are foiled as General Hospital spoilers indicate things don’t go as planned for Peter’s accomplice Victor.
As Peter speeds away with Bailey, Dante vows there is no way in hell Peter is getting away this time. Do you think Peter will finally be brought to justice? Or will the bad guy win and escape with Bailey?
Let us know in the comments how you want to see Peter stopped, and by who?
Before you go, be sure to read our exclusive General Hospital February Sweeps preview. And then take a look at the gallery below of Peter August’s many, many crimes.
Video: General Hospital/Facebook