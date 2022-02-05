ABC, CBS/Courtesy of the Everett Collection, NBC/Courtesy of the Everett Collection, Paramount/Courtesy of the Everett Collection

You don’t realize just how many roles the actress has had until you see them all lined up.

We’ve all been to IMDb, right? It’s a helpful resource but kinda… dull. Just a long list of an actor’s credits.

Well, on February 4, Finola Hughes shared to Instagram a video that gave the website, in a way, a spectacular remix. As the Ting Ting’s crazy catchy “That’s Not My Name” plays, the clip rolls through a Who’s Who of the Daytime Emmy winner’s many characters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by finola hughes (@finolafilona)

“OMG,” exclaimed General Hospital castmate Cameron Mathison (Drew) upon watching, “this is amazing.”

And, not to put too fine a point on it, it is amazing. Included in the rundown of the characters that Hughes has brought to life are everyone from her good ‘n’ evil General Hospital twins Anna and Alex to her characters on primetime’s Charmed and Blossom and Victoria the White Cat from the original London production of Cats.

More: Kelly Monaco’s recast reaches out to her

View this post on Instagram A post shared by finola hughes (@finolafilona)

Heck, even Laura, the snooty dancer she played in Saturday Night Fever sequel Staying Alive is in there!

But you don’t want to just read the list, obviously. Press PLAY on the video below and savor the madness yourself. It’ll leave you exclaiming, as Kimberly McCullough (ex-Robin) did, “Yesss!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by finola hughes (@finolafilona)

While you’re here, check out the below photo gallery, a review of Hughes’ adventures in Port Charles and beyond.