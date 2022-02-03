It’s a Boy: General Hospital Emmy Winner Introduces ‘the Newest Little Man in My Life’ With Heart-Melting Photo and Video
Jill Johnson/JPI
A family of three has now grown by one.
Congratulations are in order for General Hospital alum Julie Berman (ex-Lulu). The former ABC fave shared news that she and her husband Michael Grady welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Holden Jeffrey Grady.
Berman took to social media to announce the birth, along with a precious photo of her little one, and shared, “Introducing the newest little man in my life, Holden Jeffrey Grady.” She also posted a video of their first child Asher Dean with his little brother and stated, “Big brother enjoys holding his hand and also blowing him out like a candle.” Our hearts simply melted while watching Asher talk to sleepy Holden!
Former General Hospital castmates stopped by her post to send their best to the family as well. Jason Thompson (ex-Patrick; The Young and the Restless, Billy) gave a shoutout, “Oh yes! Congratulations Julie! All the best to you and the boys,” as Kristen Alderson (ex-Kiki) added, “Congratulations!” Laura Wright sent her love through a series of heart emojis and even Days of Our Lives and One Life to Live alum Farah Galfond (ex-Mimi; Gigi) commented on the video, “Oh my god. The blowing… amazing. Congratulations on another beautiful boy.”
Back in February 2019, Berman revealed the birth of her first son, “Surprise,” in a very creative way and shared a video leading up to Asher’s birth — from the positive pregnancy test all the way through to his big arrival. Such a neat idea!
