General Hospital’s Laura Wright Teases a Head-Turning ‘Shortcut’ in Store for Carly
ABC
Well, lookee hair. Er, here.
Finally, it looks like General Hospital is going to let Carly take a load off. A load of hair, that is; the pressure she’s under is, we suspect, here to stay.
Recently, portrayer Laura Wright revealed via an Insta-story that yep, it was that time again. “Every couple years,” she said, “I chop it off.”
So soon, the gorgeous long locks with which we’ve come to associate Carly will be going bye-bye, replaced by a sharp short cut that recalls a style she’s worn before on General Hospital (and, as pictured below, before that, on Guiding Light).
Needless to say, she looks fab. And she’s digging the redo, too. “So loving my new ’do,” she later Insta-storied.
As for Kimba, her fur baby with beau Wes Ramsey (Peter), she just looks keenly interested in what’s going on. (Dunno how she’s resisting the urge to scatter that pile of discarded tresses!)
— Laura Wright (@lldubs) February 1, 2022
The makeover had to be a nice diversion for Wright, who recently had to set the record straight when the madness that is the internet tried to suggest that she hadn’t liked working with Roger Howarth (Austin) during the period during which Carly was paired with his One Life to Live character, Todd. “This is a horrible lie,” she tweeted. “I loved working with Roger! Carly and Todd were a [favorite] of mine!
“Stop spreading lies,” she added. (Read the full story here.)
Good advice, that. While you’re here, take a peek, why don’t you, at some more soap-star makeovers via the below photo gallery of before-and-after pictures.