Howard Wise/JPI

We want to take some time out today to send our thoughts and prayers to the little sweetie who, along with her twin sister Emma, used to play Donna Corinthos. The family of Ella Hulen recently shared the devastating news that their daughter had been diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes.

In an Instagram post, they revealed, “It’s been one of the toughest weeks of our lives.” Along with a series of hospital photos, they went on to explain, “Last Monday Ella was admitted to the pediatric ICU in DNK,” where she was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes. “As a family we are grieving… grieving over this diagnosis and what it will mean for Ella and for our whole family.”

They also included a video of Ella playing in a toy kitchen with a heartwarming smile on her face and stated, “But we are still grateful, grateful that we have this precious baby to love always, grateful for her strength and for hope.”

The last photo in the message was of Ella and her twin in an embrace, as her parents closed out the post with “praise to God” for giving them “these two precious children” and for family.

Former General Hospital castmates Theo and Erik Olson (ex-Wiley) sent their thoughts, “Oh friends, so so sorry to hear that.” Their family also knows how hard it is to watch a child during tough times, as Erik went through a surgery back in May 2021.

Again, we send Ella and her loved ones our very best and we very much enjoyed watching her play the Port Charles daughter of Sonny and Carly.

