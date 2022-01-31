ABC screenshot

Not all love is meant to last.

In the preview for General Hospital for the week of January 31 – February 4, new love is blossoming as old loves may be wilting. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.

Finn tries to get Liz to open up to him about what’s bothering her, saying she can talk to him. However, she responds, “No Finn, I can’t!” After overcoming the return of the not-so-dead Peter they stuffed in a freezer in Helena’s secret lab, will the mystery surrounding who, or what is reminding Liz of Franco come between them?

As the announcer teases, “Whose love will last,” Cam and Joss kiss, as Maxie smiles at a smartly dressed Austin. General Hospital spoilers tell us that Ned and Olivia’s vow renewal is this week, and Ned extended an invitation to Austin. Though he initially declined, it appears Austin has a change of heart and has invited Maxie as his plus one.

At the ceremony, Sonny tells Olivia that he and Carly are going to get together before she knows it. Olivia doesn’t seem so sure, but Sonny tells her that she can bet on it. Sonny is still acting overconfident, which could mean he didn’t leave the hospital with his meds as he was supposed to. And he may have a reason not to be so sure of himself because Carly vents to Michael that what they had between them is still alive and well. She’s obviously talking about Nina and “Mike.”

Let us know in the comments if you think Sonny and Carly will reunite, or if this really could be the end of their love story. Plus, be sure to read our exclusive General Hospital February Sweeps preview. And before you go, take a look at the gallery below of classic soap characters we still miss.

Video: General Hospital/Facebook